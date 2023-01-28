COPPERAS COVE — Hundreds of runners and dozens of cold-weather thrill seekers converged Saturday on Copperas Cove City Park for the 2023 5K Run to the Polar Bear Plunge, hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
A total of 370 athletes from throughout the area were registered for the 5K run that began and ended at the City Park pool, where the water temperature was at a balmy 54 degrees for a no-hands treading water competition, belly flop diving contest, and all-at-once group plunge following the timed race that is part of the annual Cen-tex Race Series.
Runners from age 5 to 77 participated in the 5K, with the fastest time for women recorded by 25-year-old Keili Dorn of Irvine, Calif., at 18:17.0. The fastest finisher among the men was 27-year-old Charles Cook of Fort Hood at 17:40.4. Among the senior competitors, 74-year-old Jill Stelow of Copperas Cove finished first in her age division with a time of 51:40.1.
Killeen resident Margaret Baczik took top honors in the women’s 50-54 age group with a time of 28 minutes, 8 seconds. That was a little slower than her normal pace, the 54-year-old mother of two who first started running in her late 40s said, but she was pleased with her performance.
“I’m happy with it,” she said. “Sometimes I get 27 (minutes), but today was pretty good. Within my range. This is my first time doing the Polar Bear race. I really enjoyed it. I liked the course, and it’s not as cold as I thought it would be.”
After an awards ceremony outside the pool, it was time to head inside the gates to take the plunge.
As a group of about 100 got ready for a chilly dip, Jarrod Sabrowsky was preparing himself mentally for another polar bear imitation.
“Well, it’s warmer this year than it was last year,” said the 44-year-old from Wisconsin who lives just outside Cove. “Last year, it was, like 15 degrees or something (actually 32 degrees). So I just keep reminding myself that it’s not going to be as bad as last year.
“It’s a big shock to the system when you go in. You know it’s going to be cold, but … I lost my breath when I went in last year. I didn’t wait to go up the ladder (to get back out), I went straight to the side of the pool and climbed out. Afterwards, though, the air felt great. I was walking around like it wasn’t cold at all.”
