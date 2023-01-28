COPPERAS COVE — Hundreds of runners and dozens of cold-weather thrill seekers converged Saturday on Copperas Cove City Park for the 2023 5K Run to the Polar Bear Plunge, hosted by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

A total of 370 athletes from throughout the area were registered for the 5K run that began and ended at the City Park pool, where the water temperature was at a balmy 54 degrees for a no-hands treading water competition, belly flop diving contest, and all-at-once group plunge following the timed race that is part of the annual Cen-tex Race Series.

