HARKER HEIGHTS — With a chilly morning breeze in the early hours of Saturday, over 50 runners gathered at the Harker Heights Community Park to take part in the annual Brews and Bacon 5K.
Runners ranged from all walks, or runs, of life, including Harker Heights resident Cody Zimmerman, 14. He finished second in the race.
“Starting was pretty easy but when I got to the mile and a half mark, my throat started getting very dry because of the cold weather, but I made it,” Zimmerman said.
About 10 vendors were there, serving as the name of the event implies, bacon, beer and other drinks.
JD McBride and Elizabeth Talkington brought their business, Fire Base Brewery, out Saturday morning as way to give to the community.
“I started brewing about nine years ago at the house just as a hobby, but when it came time for retirement from the military, we decided to turn a hobby into a dream and so, here we are,” McBride said.
Killeen’s first microbrewery, Iron Gauntlet, was also present at the event serving out some brews.
State Farm was serving bacon to the participants.
At 8 a.m. the runners took off at brisk pace as they dug their heels into the asphalt and took off.
First-place runner, 17-year old Cristo Hernandez from Rockdale, made the finish line around 8:20 a.m.
As he was catching his breath, he was able to make a quick comment to the Herald.
“Started competing so I can try to catch up to this one kid from Rockdale, and today is the day that I made it to first place for the first time,” Hernandez said.
The first woman to make it to the finish line was Monica Johnson from Copperas Cove.
“It feels great to be back out after 2020 and locking everything down, so it’s good to see the races coming back in 2021 with a lot of people coming out,” Johnson said.
