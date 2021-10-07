This week brings the Mary Kay 5K Race and Fort Hood 10-Miler for running enthusiasts; the Pink Block Party, Out of the Darkness Walk, and Tiny Hooves Rescue and Petting Zoo’s fundraiser for those looking to support a cause; as well as fall fun like Oktoberfest, Fest of All, Texas Pumpkin Fest, and more for families.
Local Events
The Harker Heights Community Garage Sale was rescheduled from last week and will now be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at various residences within city limits. Go to https://bit.ly/harkerheightsevents for more information and for a map of participating homes. Printed copies of the list are available at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, and the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing
The ninth annual Mary Kay 5K Race will be from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Oct. 9 at Ellison High School, 909 E. Elms Road, Killeen. Packets can be picked up at 7 a.m. the day of the run. Registration is $30 per person and proceeds go toward The Mary Kay Foundation. Go to https://bit.ly/3FqUdwfto register and for more information.
The Greater Fort Hood Area Out of the Darkness Walk will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Harker Heights Community Park, 1501 E. Farm-to-Market Road, Harker Heights. This walk is hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention- Central Texas Chapter. Registration is free, but donations are accepted until Dec. 31. Go to https://bit.ly/3FouX9Rto learn more and to register in advance.
The Pink Warrior Angels of Texas is hosting its fourth annual Pink Block Party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 9 at HomeBase Lumber, 804 E. Business Highway 190, Copperas Cove. Proceeds will benefit the Pink Warrior Angels and its effort to support those battling cancer. There will be games, raffle baskets, food, and more at this event. Go to https://bit.ly/3FnI3URfor more information, to make a donation, or to sign up for the DIY activity during the event.
Pitstop Bar, 14595 Farm-to-Market 439, Nolanville, will host its second annual Beard-O-Palooza event at 3 p.m. Oct. 9. Registration will be the day of the event and is $20 per category, $5 for spectators, and kids 12 and under are free. There are 14 different categories for best facial hair. Go to https://www.facebook.com/CentralTexasBeardMustacheClub/for a full list of categories and more information.
The Fort Hood Ten-Miler will begin at 8 a.m. Oct. 10 at the Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area Sunnyside Pavilion, 7999 Sparta Road, Belton. On-site registration will be from 7 to 7:45 a.m. and is $25 for military affiliates and $30 for non-military participants.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2903 E. Rancier Ave., Killeen, is hosting its annual Fest of All from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 10. This celebration will feature food from around the world, live music and entertainment, a live auction, raffle, and more. For vendor opportunities or more information email festofall.stjoseph@gmail.com.
The Fort Hood Spouses’ Club is hosting Oktoberfest from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 14 at Phantom Warrior Center, 194 37th St., Fort Hood. There will be beer, food, prizes, and more at this free event open to the public. Go to https://bit.ly/3uPn5K0to make a required reservation.
Twice as Funny Comedy Lounge, 4505 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen, is hosting comedian Kelly Kellz at 9 p.m. Oct 9. Tickets start at $10 per person. Go to https://twiceasfunnycomedylounge-com.seatengine.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy.There will be special Halloween-themed shows such as “Fright Light” at 5 p.m. and “Laser Halloween” at 6 p.m. Oct. 9. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The Movies Under the Sky event will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8 at Comanche Youth Center, 52019 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. This free event is for kids in grades six to 12 that are registered with Child Youth Services. There will be popcorn and s’mores available.
Tiny Hooves Rescue and Petting Zoo’s second annual Prehistoric-Themed Fundraiser will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 9 at Seaton Star Hall, 10842 State Highway 53, Temple. There will be over 40 vendors, food trucks, petting zoo, live music, rides, bounce houses, and more. General admission is free but tickets will be for sale for $15 each to access the Kids’ Zone activities.
The Killeen Fire Department is hosting an open house from 4 to 8 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Central Fire Station, 201 N. 28th St., Killeen. There will be basic first aid tips provided, the chance to explore a medical helicopter, an obstacle course for youth, fire safety demonstrations, gift bags, hot dogs, free snow cones, and t-shirt giveaways available.
The Fall Festival at the Robinson Family Farm, 3780 White Owl Lane in Temple, is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 31. There are over 20 attractions at the festival each day to include a pumpkin patch, corn maze, hayrides, farm animals, games, photo opportunities, live music, and more. General admission is $13.95 in advance and $19.12 at the gate. Go to https://www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com to purchase tickets and for more information.
The Texas Pumpkin Fest will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until Nov. 7 at 10930 E. Crystal Falls Parkway, Leander. Admission is $10 per person Friday through Sunday; $5 Tuesday through Thursday, and free on Monday. There will be games, magicians, a hay maze, rides, and more at this family-friendly event. Go to https://texaspumpkinfest.com for more information.
Abrams Indoor Pool, 23001 62nd St., Fort Hood, will open for the season Oct. 12. Hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 5 to 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from noon to 4 p.m. on the weekend. Call 254-287-4648 for more information.
Fort Hood Youth Sports and Fitness hosts Home School Fitness from noon to 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday at Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. This program is for homeschooled kids ages 5 to 18 and is free. Participants must be registered with Child and Youth Services and have a valid sports physical on file.
Operation Little Learners, a free interactive parent-child class for active-duty military personnel, is every Thursday at ASYMCA Killeen, 100 E. Beeline Lane, Harker Heights. Classes for ages 18 months to 2 years are from 9 to 10 a.m., kids 2 to 3 are from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., and ages 4 to 5 are from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Activities include story time, music, learning, arts and crafts, snacks, and more.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, posts a variety of livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.. The Virtual Book Discussion Club is at 6:30 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Email lyoungblood@harkerheights.gov to join.
The Killeen Public Library posts a Fright at Night Scary Story Time every night in October on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/.The library also hosts virtual story times, family-friendly activities, and crafts posted throughout the week.
The Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., is hosting a free Fall Craft Extravaganza from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 9. Adults will have an opportunity to make leaf lanterns, fall wreaths, decorated pumpkins, and more at this event. Go to https://www.facebook.com/templepubliclibrary for more information.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., is hosting a viewing of the movie, “Boss Baby: Family Business,” at 2 p.m. Oct. 11. There will also be a “Thankful & Grateful Wreath” crafting event at 5 p.m. Oct. 12. Sign up in advance by calling512-556-3251, texting512-566-4120, or stopping by the library. There is a $10 donation request to cover the cost of materials.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, hosts a double-feature movie every night of the week. This week’s drive-in lineup, showing nightly Oct. 8- 14, will be “The Addams Family 2” at 7:30 p.m. and “No Time to Die” at 9 p.m. Admission is $10 per car.
Local Music
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, is hosting Tejano music by Conjunto Prestigio and DJ Desperado from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 9. $12 cover. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Branded Heart from 8 p.m. to midnight Oct. 8. Cover: $10. John Christopher Way will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 9. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8 to 11 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave., Belton, is hosting the free Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch featuring live music by Curtis Grimes, Luke Prater, Chris Robertsat noon Oct. 8 with radio hosts Crowman and Nash. Chris Roberts will perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 8. Tickets are $10 in advance at www.outhousetickets.com.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by Adam and the Crow Daddies from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8, Beth Lee and the Breakups from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 9, and an acoustic show by Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 10.
Chupacabra Craft Beer and Salado Lonestar Winery, 401 S. Main St. in Salado, hosts free live music featuring a local artist from 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and 8 p.m. to midnight every Saturday. Chupacabra also hosts a Pint Night with free live music starting at 4 p.m. every Thursday and a Trivia Night with a chance to win free prizes from 7 to 9 p.m. every Monday.
Bold Republic Brewing Company, 206 N. Penelope St. in Belton, will host live music by Martian Folk from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 8 and Westbound from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 9.
Fire Base Brewing Company, 8 S. First St. in Temple, is hosting free live music by SmokinMaxx from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Oct. 8.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St., Salado, is hosting free live music Wes Perryman at 7 p.m. Oct. 8 and Walt Wilkins at 4 p.m. Oct. 10. Barrow is also hosting Oktoberfest Oct. 9, 16, and 23 and will feature German food, seasonal brews, live music, vendors, games, and more.
O’Briens Irish Pub, 11 E. Central Ave. in Temple, is hosting live music by Ethan Smith and the Dirt Road Rebellion with special guest the Rolling Brazos Band at 9 p.m. Oct. 8. Tickets are $8. Go to www.eventbrite.comto purchase in advance.
Farmers Markets
The City of Harker Heights Farmers Market will be every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be a variety of products, baked goods, hand-crafted items, and more available for purchase. This weekend is Public Service Day at the market and various city departments will be in attendance to meet residents.
The Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday atthe Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., weather permitting. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call 254-501-6390 or email yvalderrama-santana@killeentexas.gov.
The Temple Farmers Market is from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, contact Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday on the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Interested vendors should go to https://www.copperascovetx.gov/parks/farmers_market/ to sign up.
Museums and Exhibits
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is hosting “A Day on the Texas Frontier” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 9. Visitors of all ages will learn about life on the frontier, practice penmanship, churn butter, try other chores, and make yarn dolls at this free event. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. For more information call 254-933-5243. Admission is free.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free.Go towww.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
