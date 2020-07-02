The fourth day of early voting for Central Texas runoff elections boosted the total to more than 7,200 votes since early voting began Monday.
Between Bell and Coryell counties, a total of 7,286 votes were cast, including mail-in votes.
In Bell County, at six voting locations, election officials reported 720 daily in-person votes cast on Thursday, making the overall total this week 3,173.
Wednesday’s mail-in votes tallied 116, totaling 1,651 overall mail-in votes so far in this election.
Bell County Courthouse Annex in Belton — 130
Bell County Annex in Killeen — 73
Killeen Community Center — 179
Temple Annex — 158
Salado Church of Christ — 34
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center — 146
The overall total votes cast in Bell County, including mail-in votes, is 4,824.
In Coryell County, 319 votes were cast in person on Thursday.
Copperas Cove — 108
Gatesville — 319
The total votes this week for Coryell County, including mail-in votes, is 2,462.
In Lampasas, there were 11 in-person votes Wednesday, totaling overall to 56 for the week.
Early voting ends July 10. Election Day for the runoff is July 14. There is no early voting Friday or July 4.
