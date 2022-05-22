Election day is yet again nearly upon area residents. Up for grabs Tuesday are party nominations for certain county and state races.
Voters in Coryell and Lampasas counties have runoff races to vote for. There are no Bell County races on the runoff ballot.
Voting takes place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Coryell County
One contested county race from the Republican Primary is on runoff ballots in Coryell County. No Democrats filed for office in Coryell County.
In the race for County Commissioner Precinct 4, incumbent Ray Ashby Jr. is squaring off against Keith Taylor. In March, Ashby received a total of 546 votes, good for 40.6% and Taylor received 446 votes, or 33.2%.
Ashby and Taylor outlasted former Copperas Cove Mayor Bradi Diaz, who finished third in voting with 352 votes, or 26.2%.
Lampasas County
Lampasas County has one Republican race in the runoff, since no Republican candidate for county clerk received more than 50% of the vote. No Democrats filed to run for county seats.
Candidate Dianne Miller will face off against opponent Dee Ann Crawford. The two candidates were within 6% of each other in March. Miller received the most votes in March with 1,871 — or 47.8% of the votes. Crawford received 1,649 votes — or 42.1% — in March.
A third candidate, Tasha Bates, finished third after receiving 397 votes — or 10.1%.
State races
Republicans and Democrats alike have four state races to vote on in the runoff this week.
Both will be voting on nominees for Texas attorney general and for commissioner of the General Land Office. For attorney general, Republicans will decide between incumbent Ken Paxton and challenger George P. Bush. Democrats will vote between Rochelle Mercedes Garza and Joe Jaworski.
For the Commissioner of the General Land Office, Republicans will choose between state Sen. Dawn Buckingham and Tim Westley. Democrats will decide between Sandragrace Martinez and Jay Kleberg.
Specific to Republicans, Wayne Christian and Sarah Stogner are vying for nomination for railroad commissioner, and Raul Reyes and Pete Flores are in a race for State Senate District 24, which includes the Killeen-Fort Hood area.
On the Democrat side, specific to them, Michelle Beckley and Mike Collier are facing off for the chance to challenge Republican incumbent Dan Patrick in November for the lieutenant governor’s position.
Democrats Janet T. Dudding and Angel Luis Vega are vying to be the nominee for Comptroller of Public Accounts.
Election Day polling places:
Bell County
001 Belton Nazarene Church, 1701 Sparta Road, Belton
002 Belton Annex, 550 E. Second Ave., Belton
003 Belton Annex North, 1605 N. Main St., Belton
004 Belton Senior Center, 842 S. Mitchell, Belton
005 Morgan’s Point City Library, 8 Morgan’s Point Blvd., Morgan’s Point Resort
006 Bliss Community Center, 109 S. Evans, Little River-Academy
007 Liberty Christian Center, 4107 Westcliff Rd., Killeen
008 Holland Fire Department, 101 W. Travis St., Holland
009 Christian House of Prayer, 3300 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen
010 J.W. Sims Community Center, 408 N. Tenth St., Nolanville
011 VFW Post No. 3892, 201 VFW Drive, Harker Heights
012 Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing, Harker Heights
013 Salado Church of Christ Activities Center, 217 N. Stagecoach Rd., Salado
014 Vista Community Church, 7051 Stonehollow, Temple
015 Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive, Killeen
016 Killeen Senior Center @ Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schleuter Loop, Killeen
017 Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Rd., Killeen
018 St. Paul Chong Hasang Catholic Church, 1000 E FM 2410, Harker Heights
019 First Baptist Church of Trimmier, 6405 Chapparral Road, Killeen
020 Troy Community Center, 201 E. Main, Troy
021 VFW Post No. 1820, 3302 Airport Rd., Temple
022 Jefferson Elementary, 2616 N. Third St., Temple
023 A&E Storage, 4970 E. U.S. Highway 190, Temple
024 Cross Church on Birdcreek, 2202 Birdcreek Drive, Temple
025 Immanuel Baptist Church, 1401 W. Central Ave., Temple
026 Temple College Pavillion-Leopard Room 2800, 130 E. Marvin R. Felder Drive, Temple
027 Temple ISD Administration Bldg., 401 Santa Fe Way, Temple
028 Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, 1717 E. Ave. J, Temple
029 St. Joseph Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 20120 FM 485, Burlington
030 First Baptist Church of Moffat, 13929 Moffat Road, Temple
031 First Baptist Church of Rogers, 5 Prairie Ave., Rogers
032 Raye-Allen Elementary School, 5015 S. Fifth St., Temple
033 Boys Ranch, 3275 Boys Ranch Road, Kempner
034 Robert M. Shoemaker High School, 3302 Clear Creek Road, Killeen
035 Killeen Annex, 304 Priest Drive, Killeen
036 Triple 7 Fire Station, 258 Triple 7 Trail, Killeen
037 Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Rd., Killeen
038 West Bell Water Supply Office, 4201 Chaparral Road, Killeen
039 Killeen Utilities Department, 210 W. Ave. C, Killeen
040 Sugar Loaf Elementary School, 1517 Barbara Lane, Killeen
041 Roy J. Smith Middle School, 6000 Brushy Creek Drive, Killeen
042 Bartlett City Hall, 140 W. Clark Street, Bartlett
Coryell County
Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove Early Voting Center, 508 B Cove Terrace, Copperas Cove
Evant City Hall, 598 E. Highway 84, Evant
Turnersville Community Center, 8115 Farm-to-Market Road 182, Gatesville
Gatesville Annex, 801 E. Leon St., Gatesville
Lampasas County
Lampasas Elections Office, 402 S. Pecan St., Suite 102, Lampasas
Kempner Fire Department and Training Center, 315 S. Pecan St., Kempner
Lometa City Hall, 100 E. San Saba St., Lometa
