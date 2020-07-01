Third day of early voting for Central Texas runoff elections brought a total of more than 6,000 votes, since early voting began Monday.
Between Bell and Coryell counties, a total of 6,053 votes were cast, including mail-in votes.
In Bell County, at six different voting locations, election officials reported 775 daily in-person votes cast for Wednesday, making the overall total this week so far at 2,453.
Wednesday’s mail-in votes tallied 136, totaling 1,535 overall mail-in votes so far in this election.
Bell County Courthouse Annex in Belton — 163
Bell County Annex in Killeen — 73
Killeen Community Center — 198
Temple Annex — 176
Salado Church of Christ — 33
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center — 132
The overall total votes cast in Bell County including mail-in votes, is 3,988.
In Coryell County, 366 votes were cast in person on Wednesday.
Copperas Cove — 150
Gatesville — 216
The total votes this week for Coryell County, including mail-in votes, is 2,065.
In Lampasas, there were 12 in-person votes Wednesday, totaling overall to 45 for the week.
Early voting ends July 10. Runoff election day is July 14.
