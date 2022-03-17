A recreational vehicle caught on fire Wednesday afternoon in south Killeen with the fire spreading over to some grass nearby, according to a city official.
Less than a quarter of an acre of grass was burnt along Onion Road, but according to city officials, the fire was extinguished quickly by Killeen firefighters.
Residents did say that there was black smoke billowing into the sky while the fire was ongoing.
