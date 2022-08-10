HARKER HEIGHTS — It was smooth sailing for most of the 100 or so mini-boats in the sailing regatta at Harker Heights library on Wednesday.
Children and parents worked together at several craft stations to build unique vessels in preparation for a test run on water.
Heights Library Children’s Program Director Erica Rossmiller welcomed dozens of kids and gave them specific instructions, “Use your imagination.”
“There are stations set up with craft items, glue, scissors, tape and lots of colorful papers, foam, accessories and more,” Rossmiller said, as each visitor entered the room. “There were pictures of all sorts of boats, everywhere.”
Rossmiller admitted later that there were no basic instructions provided for this activity so it could help participants problem solve and think on their own.
Kids and parents got to work and in no time, some of the most colorful and interesting vessels were beginning to take shape.
As they were tested on the “high sea,” sailors blew through a straw to create “wind” by which their ships could sail. Some did ... and some did not.
Most participants were able to take home a craft project which had been designed completely from their own imagination and water-tested so that it could be used in future water sports.
The library, located at 400 Indian Trail Drive in Harker Heights, has been the site for a busy summer of activity and learning programs for kids of all ages. With school about to start, Rossmiller said they are planning the library’s fall programs and will soon have a calendar of new activities ready for patrons.
Until then, kids of all ages can come to “Maker Space,” an activity program for anyone to come between 2 and 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays to make something.
