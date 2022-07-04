Editor’s Note: The Herald is looking for folks with inspirational stories that deserve to be recognized. Unsung heroes who selflessly give back to their neighbors and the community; those who have faced serious adversity and overcome the odds. The world can always use more good news. If you know of someone, send us an email at news@kdhnews.com.
SALADO — Watching 6-year-old Bobby Gross romp happily around his living room in Salado, it is difficult now to imagine he was born with a rare birth defect so potentially devastating that doctors urged his pregnant mother to “consider other options.”
“They were very much trying to convince me,” Elizabeth Gross said. “I think it’s one of the highest rates for that — for mothers to not carry (to term) — because of the physical deformities.”
It was while she was still carrying Bobby that a specialist discovered bilateral proximal femoral focal deficiency, defined as “an extremely rare congenital anomaly” that affects the pelvis (particularly the hip bone) and the femur, the longest and strongest bone in the body. Children with the condition may be born with a missing hip bone, missing or shortened femur (thigh bone), and suffer spontaneous bone fracture, known as femoral neck pseudoarthrosis, along with other bone and muscle disorders.
In Bobby’s case, both femurs and both hips were affected, making his condition even more rare. His femurs were “tiny,” severely misshapen, and not connected with his hip sockets. He was three years old when the first of multiple surgeries was performed to place both femurs into the hip sockets. Since then, he has undergone a handful of other surgeries, including procedures to reconstruct and lengthen the femurs.
“His doctor is very special,” Elizabeth said. “Dr. Dror Paley (founder and director of the Paley Institute in West Palm Beach, Fla.) is a world-renowned doctor. He helps people from all over the world.
“Even Dr. Paley said Bobby’s condition is very rare (and) he’s never seen anyone like him. One out of every 500,000 kids have bilateral PFFD like Bobby has, but he was lucky enough to be able to get the surgeries done because some kids don’t have femurs at all.”
When he was younger, Bobby sat “like a rabbit,” his mom says, and as he started learning how to crawl, he moved around the floor on all fours due to limited range of motion in his knees.
Now, he is able to walk, although his gait is “like a cowboy,” and when he runs, it is a little stiff-legged. And when he really gets going, he tires out after about a half-hour and needs to take a break.
“When you first see him, it’s hard to tell there’s anything wrong,” his mom said. “People say, ‘What’s wrong with him?’ He does walk different … and there’s things he can’t do. We have to help him with the bathroom and stuff like that, but for the most part, he gets around just fine.
“He goes to school (entering first-grade in the fall), and he is in regular classes. He technically is not in special education classes, but he does have a physical therapist to help him.He has lots of friends. Actually, his best friend now is a boy who used to bully him. Pushed him down on the playground, and was just kind of intimidating, and now they’re best friends.
“He’s just a normal kid. He does get very tired after he plays hard for a while. He can’t go full force for hours like a lot of kids.”
While he is a fairly typical happy-go-lucky boy described by some as “full of sunshine,” his physical issues do get him down once in a while.
“He does complain sometimes,” Elizabeth said. “When we bring up Florida and having to go back to see the doctor, he does get emotional. But he knows he has to do what he has to do.
“He surprisingly hasn’t been in a lot of pain. He was the first kid and probably the last in the world to have an internal lengthening done on his right femur. They broke his right femur and every day he had to lengthen it with this high-powered magnet. It would pull the bone apart just a little bit and then new bone would fill in, then it would pull it apart and fill in.
“He did it all himself. No pain. It was a remarkable thing.”
Looking back, and as she watches Bobby scamper around the house in his Harry Potter costume, Elizabeth says she has absolutely no regrets over her decision to defy doctors’ warnings about the severity of her son’s condition.
“I was terrified, but, just for me personally, I don’t know what it would take for me to consider (abortion) as an option,” she said. “Unless it was recommended by a doctor who said there was going to be a lot of pain and they were going to die anyway, or something like that.
“For me and my husband, it was never an option.”
Jeremy Gross, a stay-at-home dad for Bobby and his four-year-old sister, Hattie, said his first reaction to learning about the BPFFD diagnosis was, “Who cares?”
“He’s a big ol’ turkey,” Jeremy said. “He’s a good boy. Very well-mannered for his age. He’s a sweetheart.”
One of the most difficult parts of Bobby’s journey, Elizabeth says, has been the self-imposed guilt she felt, blaming herself for his condition, even though the cause is largely unknown and does not appear to be genetic.
“I had pretty severe post-partum depression. I probably researched way too much, trying to figure out what caused it. You think of everything you could possibly have done that is wrong, like maybe I shouldn’t have stuck my feet in hot water … or I shouldn’t have exercised that day, you know. I went through all that.
“That was probably the hardest part — trying to forgive myself.
“I think he is to the age now where he realizes he is different, but we’re trying to celebrate the differences and make him realize that it makes him special.
“We were told that he would never be able to walk, or play sports … he can do both now. He may not be a football star, but that’s OK. He’s a pretty confident little boy. He’s like an old soul, and everybody just loves him. He leaves a mark anywhere he goes.
“I think he’s a miracle. I wouldn’t change a thing, even if I could.”
