SALADO — Three years ago, Richard Paul Thomas and his wife, Linda, enjoyed a big family Thanksgiving celebration in New Orleans but since then, the threat of COVID-19 has put a stop to any such get-togethers and mostly kept the Salado couple sequestered at home.
This will be the second Thanksgiving in a row that the Thomas family has failed to convene for the traditional turkey and dressing feast on the fourth Thursday in November. Thomas says he does not like it one bit, but he would rather be safe than sorry.
“We’re still hunkered down,” the 75-year-old Milwaukee, Wisc., native said. “We’ve been pretty careful.
“We’ve had some construction going on — remodeling a bathroom and turning our external office into an apartment — so we have numerous construction people here, all of whom have been vaccinated but we still want to be careful.
“Linda has a number of health issues, so we’re just not going to take any chances, and we sure don’t want to do anything that would put our granddaughter at risk. It’s just not worth it. She finally got her first vaccination. She’s 9 years old (and) she gets her second one, I think this week. Our grandson just turned 18, so he was finally able to get his vaccine.
“We have not had it (the virus), but one of the construction guys here lost three brothers and a sister to COVID. We’ve had some cousins who have died and things like that, but none of us has had it.”
Thomas and Linda wound up in Central Texas years ago partly because some of her ancestors were early settlers in Salado. At one time, he was a national touring musician, sharing stages with the likes of the famous 1970s duo, Loggins and Messina, known for selling more than 16 million records that included such hits as “Danny’s Song,” “House at Pooh Corner,” and “Your Mama Don’t Dance.”
He has also owned his own computer software company and once worked for the late French environmental and marine conservation pioneer, Jacques Cousteau.
These days, Thomas continues to work hard on his musical interests, which include recording in his own home studio, RpT’s Library. Unfortunately, the fear of bringing COVID into the house has even put a damper on his studio projects.
“I had an audio (recording) session and a couple of video sessions, then the Delta (variant) thing hit, so we kind of went back down to where we were beforehand,” Thomas said. “We’re taking it serious because obviously the outcome (of catching COVID) would not be fun, but it’s like that whole part of our retirement — our life — has been taken away from us a little bit. Linda and I have gone out to eat a couple of times, wearing masks everywhere. I am playing a benefit (last weekend) for the MACT (Music Association of Central Texas), and I’ll be masking up for that, bringing my own mic. I won’t wear a mask when I sing but any other time, I will.
“I’m also working with Merel Bregante, who was the drummer for Loggins and Messina for many, many years. He lives just outside of Georgetown and has a studio there.”
As for Thanksgiving Day, the only people celebrating at the Thomas home will be Richard Paul and Linda. They may go out to eat, but other than that, they will avoid being around other people, including the grandkids.
“We have been seeing them a little bit — probably two or three times outdoors — but that’s about it. We haven’t done much to change (since COVID began).
“Barrow’s (Brewing Company, where he played last weekend) has a thing on Thanksgiving for everybody who doesn’t have something going on, so we’ll probably just go there or something. We were going to have some cousins come over, but everybody has kinda said, ‘Nah, let’s don’t do it.’
“When we all went to New Orleans, it was great. We went over there for the whole week … had Thanksgiving at Brennan’s (famed New Orleans restaurant since 1946) and had a good time. So we have that memory to live off of for now.
“Actually, for me … you can have your big Thanksgiving dinner and everything but give me the (turkey) carcass when it’s over and I can feed off of that for a couple of days. That’s the best part, anyway. You know, some rye bread, some butter, a glass of milk, and the carcass. It’s amazing how much meat is left on the carcass after everybody gets through carving it.
“What’s interesting is that it really hasn’t changed our lifestyle all that much, other than the fact that we don’t have people over like we used to,” Thomas said.
He has another musical gig coming up in April.
“So I’m hoping by then things will start to loosen up a bit.
“I’m missing some things because of it. I’d love to go see my brother up in the Midwest. We used to travel at least a couple of times a year (and) we’re not doing any of that. So, yeah, it’s not what you’d expect.”
