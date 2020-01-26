More than 500 new businesses opened in Killeen in 2019, according to the Texas comptroller’s office. Not all of the businesses are brick and mortar establishments; some are small business being operated out of the owner’s home.
The numbers are based on the new active sales tax permits filed in 2019, provided by the Texas comptroller’s office.
Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce President John Crutchfield said the numbers are an indication of the health of the market.
“Growth in permits really follows growth in the market,” he said.
The continually growing population means that the market is getting bigger. During the census this year, Killeen is expected to have a population of more than 150,000.
A steady growth rate means the population could be close to 180,000 by 2030, according to the Killeen Planning and Development Services Department.
“One of the things we’ve always had is a stable economy,” Crutchfield said.
Even though there has been a fluctuation in the market with businesses coming and going, Crutchfield said he thinks the Killeen market is in a good place.
Helping drive the success of the Killeen market is its location, according to Crutchfield.
With the improved highway system and continued growth, Crutchfield said the Killeen market has products that people will travel for, something he called “destination retail.”
Overall, the retail market is undergoing what Crutchfield said is a paradigm shift.
Buyer’s market
Due to the wealth of knowledge on the internet, it is no longer a seller’s market, but a buyer’s market, he said. What that means is that buyers are not reliant on sellers for information.
“I mean, when I buy a car now, I already know what I want,” Crutchfield said. “I know the features I want, I know about what it’s going to sell for and I know what I can get for my trade-in.”
Crutchfield said he thinks retailers such as H-E-B and Walmart are adapting to the change.
“They recognize that it’s a buyer’s market, so they’re making it easier for buyers to buy products from them,” he said.
Killeen Openings
Of the new businesses in Killeen, some were restaurants, offering tasty options for hungry patrons.
Some of the notable openings in Killeen included Raising Cane’s, I Love Sushi and Band of Brothers BBQ.
Raising Cane’s opened in Killeen on Sept. 4 as the line of people waiting to get in wrapped around the building. The chicken finger restaurant opened at 1035 S. Fort Hood St. That is the same location that two other fast food restaurants — Whataburger and Sure Fire Tacos and Tortilla Grill — once stood.
I Love Sushi opened in 2019 at the Solomon Palace plaza, 1103 W. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Suite 101.
Run by former “Iron Chef America” contestant Phillip Snowda, I Love Sushi features traditional Japanese cuisine in a brightly lit dining room.
Snowda, who hails from Japan, has 40 years experience in the culinary industry.
Band of Brothers BBQ opened up shop on Nov. 22. Owner and pitmaster James Crawford said he prides himself in “keeping it old school.”
Crawford said he cooks his meat over oak wood. The restaurant is located at 1100 Lowes Blvd.
Restaurants were not the only new businesses in Killeen in 2019. Residents looking to buy a new car were given another option when CarMax opened May 15 at 3504 E. Central Texas Expressway.
The used car dealership is the 21st CarMax in Texas. The Killeen lot has a capacity for 140 used vehicles and employed 15 people at its opening.
Killeen Closures
It was not all good news for Killeen shoppers, however. In 2019, the city lost some giants in the retail, restaurant and grocery industries.
Some of the notable closures were the IGA Foodliner on Rancier Avenue and the H-E-B on North Gray Street. The two longstanding grocery stores closed within months of each other, sending shockwaves to residents in north Killeen.
IGA closed in the end of August after decades of service to north Killeen. A grocery store had been in the location since the 1970s when it was originally a Piggly Wiggly.
IGA’s store owner, John Benson, said the store couldn’t turn a profit with most of its clientele doing their shopping at one of the then-three H-E-Bs.
Less than one month later, H-E-B announced it would close its store on North Gray Street in Killeen.
Store officials said the reasons for closing the north Killeen location was changing market conditions and extensive repairs needed.
The two closures gave shoppers only two grocery options north of Interstate 14, Delicias Meat Market, 1001 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. and O-Mart, 714 S. Fort Hood St.
Crutchfield said getting a new grocer in north Killeen is not a quick fix.
“Fundamentally, it sends the signal that the demand is not there,” he said of the closures.
A remedy of the lack of grocery stores would require a developer to accept the risk, Crutchfield said.
Two notable closures in the retail and restaurant industries were Sears and Hooters. Both locations, however, have been slated for new or expanding businesses.
Sears, the first businesses in the Killeen Mall to open in 1981, shuttered its doors in March. The corporate offices filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2018 and announced it would close nearly one-third of its Sears and Kmart stores.
In December, the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce announced that Dillard’s purchased the vacant spot and will use it for its Ladies and Home departments, moving those departments from another spot in the mall. The new portion of Dillard’s opened in mid January, according to mall receptionist Ardala Wilson.
Hooters, the restaurant known for its wings and short shorts, closed in July after 14 years of business.
The location was not on the market long, however. In mid-November, a sign advertised a coming restaurant called Pier 7 Juicy Seafood & Bar.
An opening date for the new restaurant has not been announced, but changes to the outside of the building give it a new look.
Gone is the iconic orange of Hooters, now replaced by a shade of blue.
Sales tax
The sales tax revenue in both Harker Heights and Killeen are both trending upward, according to the Texas comptroller’s website.
To date in January, Killeen’s sales tax revenue is 3.4% higher than it was at this point in 2019.
Data from the comptroller’s website shows the total sales tax revenue for 2019 increased by 4.84% from 2018. When comparing month-by-month for the two years, the sales tax revenue in Killeen increased in all, except November.
Crutchfield said he thinks data needs to be analyzed over a longer period of time to reach conclusions on what might be driving the increases.
“You really look for trends,” he said. “In our case, our population continues to grow. We’ve got an excellent highway system.”
Crutchfield said that when people travel for the big purchases, such as cars, they stay and purchase other products before leaving the market.
As of 2018, the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income in Killeen was $50,418.
Harker Heights
The Harker Heights retail market is going strong also, according to Gina Pence, president and CEO of the Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce.
Pence said the retail market has seen growth and sales tax revenue increases.
Harker Heights observed an 8.9% increase in sales tax revenue in 2019, when compared to 2018. The city has also seen an increase of 8.48% in sales tax revenue in January, compared to January 2019, according to the Texas comptroller’s website.
One of the things driving the revenue increases, Pence said, is the demographics of the city.
The median household income for the city of Harker Heights is $72,473. That number is 28% higher than the median income for Bell County and 22% higher than the median income for the state, Pence said.
“Harker Heights citizens have a higher percentage of expendable income and are looking to purchase specialty items and experience local flavors that our businesses are offering,” Pence said via email.
The Texas Comptroller’s office issued more than 100 sales tax permits for Harker Heights in 2019.
Of them, two new restaurants that opened not far from each other were Dunkin’ and Church’s Chicken.
Dunkin’, which jointly operates Baskin-Robbins, had a soft opening at 529 Knights Way on July 16. It was the third in the area. One opened on Fort Hood in June 2015, and one opened in Killeen Jan. 9 on Clear Creek Road.
The store, known for its donuts and coffee, held a grand opening on Aug. 10. Many people showed up, with the line often stretching from the counter to the door.
Church’s Chicken opened at nearby 670 Knights Way on July 25.
At the time of its opening, the store employed 30 people.
“We looked at Harker Heights as a city that didn’t have one of our restaurants and it was an up and coming community with a lot of growth potential,” said Mike Collins, president of Ampler Chicken that franchises Church’s Chicken.
