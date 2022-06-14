A 67-year-old Killeen man appeared to have been saved by a passing salesman after his house caught fire Tuesday night.
Adam Martinez, 24, a traveling salesman with Auto Hail Repair, was passing by 2910 Sierra Drive at approximately 7:45 p.m. when he noticed a fire in the back yard.
“I thought it was a burn barrel at first,” Martinez said. “But there were two neighbors yelling his name, so I dropped my stuff and went in.”
According to Martinez, the homeowner was initially reluctant to leave, insisting that he needed to wash his face.
“I was like no, c’mon man, the house is on fire, we gotta go,” Martinez said.
Martinez said that he eventually ended up dragging Torres out of the house, only going back for the man’s dog, a small Chiuahua named Dog.
“Right after I left the house, that’s when the windows blew out,” Martinez said. “It was just like something out of a movie.”
Another neighbor said that she noticed the fire as she was getting ready to work out.
“I was getting ready to work out in my garage when I smell something,” Ashly Guerrero said. “I went outside and saw the back of the house was completely on fire.”
Killeen Fire Department Chief James Kubinski confirmed the fire likely started in the backyard, and despite a 4-minute response time from the department, said that the damage to the house was unrecoverable.
“It’s a total loss,” he said.
Debris from the fire could be seen across the street; the blaze has damaged nearby homes immediately to the left and right of the property, melting the siding off one adjacent residence.
In total, the KFD responded with 12 vehicles, including four fire trucks, a ladder truck and emergency medical service vehicles. The total number of personnel deployed to the residential fire was 26.
According to Kubinski, both Oncor and the city assisted in responding to the emergency.
The fire chief presented Martinez with the “Fire Chief’s Coin,” a badge of honor for rising in the face of danger.
Torres, who lives alone with Dog, was uninjured by the fire.
“It’s a good thing I didn’t care about all that,” he said.
When asked what he would do now, Torres said “I’m old enough; the Red Cross will probably help me out.”
Kubinski said that the man would likely stay with his relatives who live across the street while he sorts out his next move.
