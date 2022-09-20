“This time of year is hard for food banks and other charities to keep supplies stocked,” Salvation Army Auxiliary Capt. Dawn Beckham said at Tuesday’s food distribution event in Killeen.
Beckham said she has seen times when the group prepares hundreds of bags and boxes full of food for those in need.
“We packed up 150 bags for today’s event,” Beckham said. “That’s all we have at present.”
The shortage is felt by others as Beckham usually gets some groceries from a local food bank, but she said their shelves are low, as well. Last month, the need was so great that the boxes and bags of food were gone 11 a.m.
There were fewer applicants at Tuesday’s event at a parking at North 2nd Street and East Church Avenue in Killeen, and the half-dozen bags of remaining items went to the Greater Killeen Community Clinic for disbursement as needed.
Volunteers from two motorcycle clubs — Airborne and Chrome Cruisers — provided the muscle and encouragement to everyone.
“We are so grateful for their assistance at these events,” Beckham said.
Tim Tunstil from Airborne Motorcycle Club was once a kid who played in the streets of Killeen.
“My family needed help every once and awhile, and I know what it’s like to be on the receiving side of these kind of benefits. And, I feel it’s my duty to give back — to make things right.” Tunstil said. His club hosted a food drive earlier in the year and were able to donate generously to Salvation Army.
“We could use donations of anything,” Beckham said. “We need canned gods, non-perishable items, dry shelf goods and cash donations will always help.”
There is no donation drop off location in Killeen, but donations may be taken to the Salvation Army offices in Temple between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 419 W. Ave. G, For additional information. go to southernusa.salvationarmy.org/bell-county.
