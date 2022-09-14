Salvation Army

Killeen resident John Ard has a family of three and mentioned he heard about the food distribution event online. Volunteers Ty Fields, a pre-med student from Texas A&M completes a brief registration form while Sirena Daniel, a biology major at the University of Mary-Harden Baylor waits to assist with full bags of donations at the Feb. 22, 2022, event.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

The Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope is hosting a drive-through food distribution event in Killeen Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Residents with food insecurity are encouraged by the organization to drive by the Greater Killeen Community Clinic at 718 N. 2nd St. in Killeen to receive a donation of food.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.