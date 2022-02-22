Salvation Army volunteers prepared more than 200 bags for distribution at the organization’s first drive-through food pantry in Killeen on Tuesday.
The event was held in the parking lot of the Greater Killeen Community Clinic. Salvation Army Lt. David Beckham said he was encouraged by the turnout and looked forward to the next event.
“We will be here every third Tuesday,” said Beckham. “We appreciate the volunteers who have committed to being here.”
By 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, more than 150 bags of food had been given out, and they were set to hold the food drive until noon Tuesday.
Pre-med students from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Texas A&M University-Central Texas volunteered their time to serve as a way of giving back to their community.
The initial idea to host this type of event in Killeen was a collaboration between Salvation Army board of directors in Temple, the community clinic and Central Texas Food Bank. The details were coordinated by Auxiliary Capt. Dawn Beckham. The husband-and-wife team broached the subject of a food pantry to their board and were given the green light to move forward and began collecting items.
“We got the go-ahead so quickly, because of substantial need in Killeen, it took us a minute to set everything in motion,” Dawn Beckham said. “We hope to serve many more families with this ministry.”
The Beckhams also cited the rising cost of food, COVID restrictions and weather conditions as being some of the main factors in promoting the mobile food distribution at this time.
“This is the first step to developing a Salvation Army footprint in Killeen,” Lt. Beckham said.
