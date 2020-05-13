The Salvation Army Bell County Killeen Family Store will hold its final business day on Friday, according to a news release.
Lt. Chantel Millin, of the Salvation Army, said the store has been around for at least 10 years.
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. the thrift store, 1306 Rancier Ave., will have a parking lot sale with social distancing practices to be observed. Also on Friday the Salvation Army will also host its pop-up prayer event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the store.
“Like other retail businesses, the effects of COVID-19 has forced many to consider if they can continue to operate or perhaps how operations need to be altered in order to be sustainable,” Millin said in the news release. “Unfortunately, The Salvation Army Family Store in Killeen is unable to continue operation in the current location. Ideally, the store will be reopened at a new location, but that location is still to be determined.”
Lt. Aaron Millin, who is also with the local Salvation Army, said the family stores are “designed to be an additional funding source for the programs and services being offered in that community.”
“The store is no longer contributing in that way; unfortunate and difficult decisions, such as this one, have to be made,” he said in the release.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra told the Herald he was made aware of the store’s closing from the organization’s board several months ago.
“They are doing what they can to service the people locally and in Temple,” Segarra said. “This is a good thing as long as they will provide services here and (I) was told that would happen.”
Last July, the Salvation Army offices in Temple and Killeen merged, forming Salvation Army of Bell County. Lts. Aaron and Chantel Millin of the Salvation Army Center of Hope in Temple were placed in charge of both locations.
In Temple, the Salvation Army operates another family store and two shelters.
