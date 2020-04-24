The commanding officers of the Salvation Army of Bell County offered prayer and an encouraging smile at the organization’s Family Store in Killeen on Friday.
“We want to be sure they are encouraged and uplifted,” said Lt. Chantel Millin of anyone who came by to receive prayer.
Killeen resident Ty Arnold said he drove by the store and then came back to get prayer.
“Everybody needs a little prayer every now and then,” Arnold said.
Millin said the pop-up prayer events began as a way to make adjustments to its services since the organization’s church cannot have services due to the coronavirus outbreak.
“This provides another way to fill that gap,” Millin said.
For those who didn’t make it, prayer and encouragement is offered seven days a week from 8 a.m. to midnight by calling 844-458-4673.
Millin said the Salvation Army will do pop-up prayer events every Friday at different Bell County locations. Follow the Salvation Army Bell County Facebook for information on where the prayer events will occur.
