The Salvation Army of Bell County will have its monthly mobile food distribution in Killeen on Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to noon or until all food is distributed.
“Our plan is to have a mobile food distribution on the third Tuesday of every month at the Greater Killeen Community Clinic,” said auxiliary Capt. Dawn Beckham with the Salvation Army.
“We have some designated food pantry funds to get the program started, but we also ask for Killeen residents to financially support this program to keep it going.”
In addition to local financial donations, they also need local volunteers.
The Salvation Army received approval from the City of Killeen to set up a drive-through food distribution in the parking lot at the Greater Killeen Community Clinic, 718 N. 2nd St.
“People won’t need to get out of their cars,” Beckham said, “We’ll bring the food to them.”
TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, Executive Director of Greater Killeen Community Clinic said, “The Greater Killeen Community Clinic is excited about this partnership with the Salvation Army to be able to provide food boxes to our patients and their families. There is a food desert in downtown Killeen, with no local grocery stores nearby. The majority of our patients have to find transportation to get across town to buy groceries. This community outreach project that is going to take place once a month is going to be a BIG help for our patients and their families, as well as make a huge impact in our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.