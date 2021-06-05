Customers at Sam’s Club in Harker Heights on Saturday were greeted with empty meat counters and cooler/freezer doors that were covered in cardboard, preventing entry.
Employees told a customer that Friday evening’s strong storms caused the power to go out some time before the store closed at 8 p.m.
Another employee told a customer that a bolt of lightning had struck the store, though that was unconfirmed.
A manager could not say when the shelves would be restocked. She also declined to say how much meat had been lost.
As of 3 p.m. Saturday, the meat cases were still empty, but operations in the rest of the store appeared to be unaffected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.