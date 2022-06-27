The City of Killeen Transportation Division will be closing the intersection of Sandpiper Drive and Vireo Drive through July 28 for maintenance work.
Traffic control devices and detours will be in place to guide motorists around the work site and motorists should anticipate delays, use detours and have been asked to use caution and obey traffic control devices.
If you wish to make inquiries, please contact the City of Killeen Transportation office at 254-616-3153 or email nwaddington@killeentexas.gov.
“The City of Killeen apologizes for any inconvenience as a result of this work and appreciates your patience and cooperation,” a city spokesman said Monday.
