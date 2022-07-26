Sandra Minor was honored on Tuesday as the latest recipient of the Killeen Star Award.
Citing her involvement in starting nonprofit programs such as AYADD, or Adolescents and Young Adults Against Drunk Driving, Councilman Jose Segarra thanked Minor for her drive and dedication to Killeen’s community.
Minor said that her involvement in the volunteer and nonprofit sector has been a long and fulfilling journey.
“We’ve been here 10 years,” she said. “It hasn’t been a hard road, but it hasn’t been easy, either. This is the path that we’re on.”
The Killeen Star Award is presented to a member of the community every two months by a member of the Killeen City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.