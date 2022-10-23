A local Subway has partnered with a superhero for Halloween and kids who come in costume can Trick-or-Treat early. Spiderman will be on hand to shake hands and take photos with kids and families all day Saturday. The Subway franchise at 1805 S. W.S. Young Dr. will hand out candy, while supplies last, to kids who come in costume. Adults who come in costume will receive a free small drink for dressing up. Bring an appetite and dress to show some Halloween spirit.

