HARKER HEIGHTS — The No. 1 couple of the season had time to stop by to see a few kids Sunday afternoon at Always Here Properties in Harker Heights.
Business owner Danielle Shepard invited Joe Finney and his wife Heather of Lampasas to help her in spreading some Christmas cheer once again this year. The couple said they were “just standing in” for Mr. and Mrs. Claus, since the pair had so much to do to get ready for Christmas this year.
“We only had about a dozen families, but they all seemed to have a good time,” Shepard said about last years attendance.
Sunday’s gathering was the second annual Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Shepard is the broker at Always Here Properties. She and realtor Kim Van Riper discussed ways to give back to the many clients, visitors and community members who took time to partner with the company throughout the year. A visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus seemed to be the best idea, so last year they started the tradition.
Van Riper’s son, Gregory, 11, and a sixth-grader at Nolan Middle School helped pass out refreshments as the unofficial “Cocoa and Cookie Elf.”
“As Chamber members, we appreciate the partnerships with other businesses and individuals that truly make the community thrive,” Shepard said.
She was also the force behind coordinating Mr. and Mrs. Claus to participate.
“It didn’t take much persuading,” Shepard said.
“We are always happy to work with Danielle,” Santa Finney said. “This is a chance for us to give back to those who have supported us throughout the year, as well.”
Finney and his wife are residents of Lampasas where they also have a power washing business. Finny is a retired Purple Heart veteran who’s seen duty “all over the world.” When it came time to find a place to retire, he deferred to his wife, because she had followed him around for so many years, it was her turn to choose their location.
Around 2:30 p.m., Shepard noted that around 50 families have stopped by with their children to visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
“We deeply appreciate all the help and support for this event,” Shepard said. “We will definitely ask the Clauses to come back next year.”
