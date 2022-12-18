Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3892 played host to more than 100 families Sunday at their annual Christmas with Santa event.
Kids from all over the area enjoyed a hot meal and a visit with the big man himself as he presented them with toys and listened to their Christmas wishes.
Post Commander Warren Close was very merry as he welcomed friends and some newcomers to Sunday’s event.
“We’ve been doing this for more than 50 years,” Close said. “Each year we seem to get a few more families.”
This year, according to Post Auxiliary Vice President Pam Duncan, they had the benefit of a very generous donor, who preferred not to be named.
“It could have been a very different celebration without the donors who support the post and the activities we sponsor for veterans, their families and the general public,” Close said.
The Post Auxiliary arranged for the food and the numerous volunteers who were on hand to organize the toy distribution, photos with Santa and the delicious meal served with smiles from the Post kitchen.
“We come here every year,” Mikaylee Rivera of Killeen. “The kids just love to see Santa and each other.”
Ian Beck brought his two kids Ryland Beck, 3, and Aubree Beck, 6.
“We have so much fun,” Aubree said.
Several families sat together and enjoyed listening to stories about the holidays. Children were seen playing together with the newly acquired toys, not waiting for Christmas Day to open them.
“No one does more for veterans and their families than the Veterans of Foreign Wars,” Close said as he described the many venues inside the Post.
“We are an ‘open post’,” Close explained. “We have rooms we rent for reunions, weddings, receptions and for lots of other events.”
Tommy “Santa” Anderson volunteered his time to be at this event saying he enjoys doing this for the kids. Anderson is the Motorcycle Club Chair for the Department of Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars and urges everyone to travel safely over this holiday season.
