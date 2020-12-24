Santa Claus will be riding around Harker Heights on a fire truck tonight to greet all of the residents.
In an effort to ensure everyone has an opportunity to see Santa, he has agreed to drive by several additional locations throughout town. The locations will include Harker Heights Elementary School, H-E-B, Harker Heights High School and Union Grove Middle School, according to a post on the Harker Heights Fire Department Facebook page.
The event will start around 6 p.m. tonight and residents can follow the Harker Heights Fire Department on Facebook for the latest updates and the map of Santa’s route.
