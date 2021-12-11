COPPERAS COVE — Dozens of area children had an opportunity to tell Santa what they want for Christmas on Saturday in Copperas Cove. The Youth Advisory Council hosted its third Breakfast With Santa event at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
“I want to ask Santa for a new toy,” said 6-year-old Lily Crisp from Killeen. “It’s a secret. I can’t tell you. I can only tell Santa.”
When it was time for her and her brother, Austin, to go up and see Santa, she gave him her letter and went in for a big hug before telling him the secret that only he was allowed to know.
Austin Crisp asked Santa for Vector, a robot created by Digital Dream Labs.
“Vector isn’t strong enough to carry you to bed at night. However, Vector can time your dinner, take photos, relay the weather, and react to your touch,” according to the Digital Dream Labs website.
Their parents Charlene and James surprised them by driving from Killeen and bringing them to see Santa in Copperas Cove.
Originally, the Crisps were looking to go to a pancake breakfast at the USO at Fort Hood, but it was sold out. Charlene said she found the Breakfast With Santa event on social media and thought it would be a good idea.
“We wanted to surprise the kids,” Charlene Crisp said. “So we brought them out. They didn’t know where we were coming. We just showed up and they saw Santa.”
The event also drew Harker Heights resident Shakeel McGee, who brought his 2-year-old and 5-year-old children — both of whom were visibly excited as they chowed down on their pancakes and sausage.
“It’s about kids enjoying themselves and living their life — making good memories,” McGee said. “A memory lasts forever.”
Copperas Cove resident Elizabeth Chase brought her 10-year-old son Brayden.
Chase said it was the first time she had brought her son. Her first reaction was that it was a good event.
“I love how they’ve decorated; it’s really kind of cool. And the breakfast is very good,” she said. “And we can’t wait to go up and see Santa. It’s pretty cool — the decorations and stuff they’ve got. I’m going to get some good pictures hopefully.”
Brayden said he would ask Santa for more items to fuel his hobby.
“More electric train stuff,” he said, adding that he currently has around 100 pieces for his railroading hobby.
From 2 to 5 p.m., the Youth Advisory Council will also host Adaptive Cookies With Santa, specifically for people with physical or mental disabilities. Tickets are $5 per child, $3 per adult, and children 0-2 years of age are free. It is at the Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B.
