Updated: November 24, 2022 @ 2:16 pm
The jolly, cookie-loving, red velvet-wearing man himself is back in town.
Santa Claus, also known as Kris Kringle or Papa Noel, is taking time to meet with residents young and old at the Killeen Mall, 2100 South W. S. Young Drive.
Those wishing to get a special photo with Father Christmas may do so daily between noon to 7 p.m. Santa takes a cookie break between 3 to 3:30 p.m., according to mall officials. the mall is closed on Thanksgiving.
The king of Christmas will be in town through Dec. 24. For additional Santa hours go to KilleenMall.com
