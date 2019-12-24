Breakfast with Santa 1.jpg

In this file photo, Riley Tomblin, 9, left, and Dean Weaver, 3, center, listen as Santa talks to them about candy canes during Saturday morning’s Breakfast with Santa event at the Copperas Cove Civic Center. Santa will be in a Copperas Cove Police Department car Christmas Eve delivering presents and candy canes.

 David Perdue | Herald

The Copperas Cove Police Department said Santa will be in town from 5 to 9 p.m. tonight.

He will be riding around in a decorated police patrol car and will be handing out presents and candy canes.

