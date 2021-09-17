A free barbecue event that had been scheduled for 4 p.m. with festivities beginning at 1 p.m. today at the Friends in Crisis Homeless Shelter in Killeen has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Larry Moehnke, secretary of the Friends in Crisis board, said the shelter has been quarantined due to one client testing positive for the coronavirus.
Gary Smiley, owner of Smiley’s Texas BBQ Sauce, who had organized the event, said he will work to get the event rescheduled when operations return to normal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.