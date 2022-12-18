Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Updated: December 18, 2022 @ 4:55 pm
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Saturday in the 1800 block of Stewart Street.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Kenyon Street.
Failure to display license was reported at 1:51 a.m. Saturday in the area of South W.S. Young Drive and Sunny Lane.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 9:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Lake Road.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 4:25 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Jeff Scott Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
A theft was reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Mildred Avenue.
Urinating or defecating in public was reported at 7:47 p.m. Saturday in the area of West Stan Schlueter Loop and Barrington Trail.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 10:54 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Failure to stop and give information was reported at 11:24 p.m. Saturday in the 6100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime reports on the weekends.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime reports on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at midnight Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A disturbance was reported at 12:22 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Third Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 2:54 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of East Avenue F.
Suspicious activity was reported at 3:05 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for theft was reported at 5:29 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Western Street.
A theft was reported at 8:33 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Nix Road.
A disturbance was reported at 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Pecan Street.
An assault was reported at 10:53 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Casbeer Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
