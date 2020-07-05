Killeen-area residents could see scattered showers and thunderstorms today with the best chances coming in the afternoon and overnight hours, according to Sarah Barnes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
The NWS forecast published at 5 p.m. Saturday shows a 30% chance of thunderstorms today.
The chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms remains through Tuesday, Barnes said.
High temperatures could reach 97 degrees today and remain in the mid- to upper-90s through Thursday before temperatures could reach triple digits Friday.
Bell and Coryell counties are entirely in abnormally dry conditions, the second-lowest level of drought intensity, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which was updated at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
The eastern edge of Lampasas County was considered abnormally dry, while the rest of the county was not under drought conditions, the Drought Monitor showed.
The current elevations of Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake were both slightly below normal levels, as of Saturday, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Belton Lake was 0.29 feet below normal, and Stillhouse Hollow Lake was 0.22 feet below normal.
Projected temperatures and sky conditions, through Friday are:
- Today: High 97, Low 77 — 30% chance of thunderstorms
- Monday: High 97, Low 77 — 20% chance of thunderstorms
- Tuesday: High 94, Low 76 — 30% chance of thunderstorms, then partly cloudy
- Wednesday: High 97, Low 76 — Mostly sunny
- Thursday: High 98, Low 76 — Sunny
- Friday: High 100, Low 76 — Sunny
