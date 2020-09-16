Killeen-area residents can expect a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday.
“We have some humid moisture in the air that is moving across the area,” said Matt Stalley, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service. “There are a few disturbances moving across to help create those scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the week.”
Today’s forecast will have mostly sunny skies and a high near 88. Wednesday night will have slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. and after 2 a.m., mostly cloudy skies and a low around 70.
Thursday’s forecast will have partly sunny skies, with a high near 86. Thursday night will have mostly cloudy skies, with a low around 68 and north winds of 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Friday: High near 87, low around 69. 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms
Saturday: High near 86, low around 67. 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms
Sunday: High near 86, low around 65.
