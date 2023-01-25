A Harker Heights candidate filed on Wednesday to run for the Place 2 seat vacated by Councilman Michael Blomquist.
That is Hal Schiffman, the retired former Harker Heights City Council member. The governing body ordered a special election for May 6 to fill the unexpired term.
Blomquist, per city charter, was required to vacate Place 2 when he announced his intent to run for mayor.
Also seeking the mayor’s office are Jackeline Soriano Fountain, Marva Solomon and Vitalis Dubininkas.
Mayor Spencer Smith has been in office for two consecutive three-year terms, rendering him ineligible to seek another term.
For Place 4, Adonias Frias has filed to run against incumbent Lynda Nash, according to the city’s website.
Gabriel A. Montalvo has filed to run against incumbent Jessica Gonzalez for the District 1 seat.
In District 2, incumbent Riakos Adams and Joseph Solomon have filed. Patsy Bracey has filed to run for District 3, and incumbent Michael Boyd filed for reelection of his District 4 seat, according to the city’s website.
Terms for the Killeen council members are two years, with limitations of three straight terms for each office.
Each year, the city conducts nonpartisan elections in May.
Trustee Brett Williams, the Place 5 candidate and the current school board president, has filed to run for reelection, according to the district’s website.
Place 4 on the Killeen ISD board is also on the May ballot. The incumbent is Marvin Rainwater.
On the Central Texas College Board of Trustees, six-year terms are expiring for Place 6 (Don Armstrong) and Place 7 (Rex Weaver).
Armstrong has filed for reelection, according to the district’s website.
The deadline to register to vote in the May election is April 6, according to the secretary of state’s website. The election for the city council and trustee races is May 6. The filing period closes on Feb. 17, and write-in candidates must file declarations by Feb. 21.
