After a heavy legislative session and three 30-day special sessions, lobbyist Stan Schlueter of the Schlueter Group had mixed news for the Killeen City Council.
During the lengthy presentation Tuesday, Schlueter — who is under a five-year contract for $100,000 annually — provided a general overview of this year’s action by the state Legislature, which he said was dominated by redistricting, election and “social” bills, such as the so-called heartbeat bill and the sports identity bill.
Going into the session, Schlueter said that his group tracked roughly 2,000 bills which he said had the potential to affect Killeen.
As it was his first time speaking before this City Council, Schlueter also spent a significant portion of his time explaining his role and why his services are worth the $100,000 that Killeen pays annually.
According to the lobbyist, the Schlueter Group faced unique challenges this session.
“Democrats felt Republicans were trying to stack the deck,” Schlueter said of the election bill.
In addition, redistricting hung heavy over every conversation.
Nevertheless, Schlueter said that his group was not responsible for lobbying efforts regarding local redistricting concerns.
“I know that there are a lot of people in Killeen that are upset about that,” Schlueter said, but added, “If you go in talking to a member about redistricting, anything else you have to say is dead.”
Instead, he directed the City Council toward state House Rep. Brad Buckley.
Another issue Schlueter brought to light was the current state of the state’s 100% Disabled Veterans Tax Exemption, which he claimed has created an ever-widening hole in the state’s pocketbooks.
According to Schlueter, who said that he helped to pass the original tax exemption, the law has harmed some cities with large veterans populations. Schlueter said the exemption is in need of a new funding mechanism.
While he was largely praised for his efforts by council members, Schlueter did receive some pressure from Councilman Ken Wilkerson, who asked the lobbyist how many cities he currently served.
In his initial response, Schlueter said that he served Killeen and Baytown, but a similar question from Councilwoman Mellisa Brown revealed that he also served several corporations along with several coastal municipalities.
The problem, Brown pointed out, is that multiple cities could have conflicting interests. However, Schlueter explained that, in such cases, he sits down with the pertinent parties to resolve the issue in “peer mediation.”
Wilkerson also asked for a higher frequency of communication between the Schlueter Group and the City Council. While the councilman recognized that Schlueter sends regular emails, he also pointed out that his relatively recent election meant that he had no input in this session’s legislative priorities, despite sitting as a council member for most of 2021.
Schlueter agreed to more consistent in-person communication, but also said that the onus of educating the public lies with the council.
Expenditures
A vast majority of purchasing requests before the council Tuesday were supply-related: $1.1 million will go toward replacing vehicles across eight city departments, and approximately $458,444 will be used to purchase equipment for the Killeen Fire Department, to include radio and safety equipment. Additionally, city staff requested $90,000 to fund library services.
The largest expense request by far was the design of the upcoming Willow Springs and Watercrest Road Project, which staff has projected to cost $1.9 million.
The project, the design of which is expected to take approximately 12 months, will pay for the full engineering design of the roadway.
“I am pleased to see this come before council. Like Bunny Trail, residents have been very vocal about this project,” Councilman Michael Boyd said.
The project, according to Boyd, will take approximately 20 months to complete.
The meeting concluded at approximately 9:15 p.m. after a rezoning request and a discussion regarding the upcoming vacancy for a new municipal judge.
