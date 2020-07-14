In-person learning that will run alongside an interchangeable virtual learning platform is the current plan for when school resumes in the fall.
The Killeen Independent School District administration announced Tuesday that its current plan will provide both in-person and virtual learning to all students throughout the year.
Superintendent John Craft said that at this point, face-to-face instruction is required to be available to those students who want to have in-person instruction come August, because of the Texas Education Agency’s requirements.
Parents and students will be able to alternate between the two plans if the coronavirus outbreak continues during the school year, he said.
“We have got to be able to change, audible, pivot at any time necessary,” Craft said, adding it is likely to change over the next month as the situation develops.
On the virtual platform, attendance, assignments, assessments and grades are going to be required as if the students are attending school in-person, Craft said.
Members of the board of trustees for Killeen ISD had concerns about the district’s plans for returning to school in the fall.
Board member Marvin Rainwater asked how the district will protect its teachers if their campus is shut down and they are around cases of the virus.
Craft said teachers with preexisting conditions can work with the district’s human resources department to use both COVID-19 related leave and regular sick leave to stay away from school.
Board member JoAnn Purser asked Craft for an update on UIL fine arts and athletics.
Craft said that strength and conditioning camps began Monday and fine arts will be bringing students back soon. He also said he anticipates at least a delay in the start of football in the fall.
Board member Brett Williams asked about students and staff wearing masks in school, and Craft said that he believes the district will be in a good spot to strongly suggest everyone wear a mask, but that he does not see the district mandating it outside of an executive order from the governor or a mandate from the Texas Education Agency.
Craft and the trustees spent over an hour and a half discussing the district’s plans for returning to school in the fall.
Social distancing, hand washing, hand sanitizer and self prescreening to include temperature checks are recommended by the district.
The board also spent time going over the survey that the district sent to parents, staff and secondary or middle school and high school students online and sent out via email to all parents, staff and secondary students.
Craft said that he could not provide exact numbers on the percentage of parents, employees and secondary students that completed the survey but that it was a significant amount that provided a quality response.
Craft said he felt the survey provided a lot of insight into what the district will need to do come Aug. 17 and beyond.
He said the question about comfort level with returning to school was one of the most important in the survey.
Most parents said they were not comfortable with returning their children to school, with 38% of parents that responded to the survey saying they were “comfortable” with doing so.
Of staff who responded, 56% said they were comfortable with returning to work, while 74% of students are comfortable with returning to school in the fall, according to the survey.
Craft also said the survey told him that a strong and reliable virtual learning platform was an absolute necessity for education in the fall because the majority of parents and staff said that the district needs to change the way they educate and that around 74% of parents that responded said they would look to keep their kids at home if coronavirus cases increased which they have done over recent weeks since the survey.
The survey was completed from June 17 through June 22 and was used to gauge the community on their thoughts for returning to school. The results were released last week.
The survey had nearly 23,000 responses from the district’s parents, KISD employees and secondary students within the district.
Over 16,000 responses were from parents, just over 5,000 from employees and around 1,500 were from secondary students, which includes middle school and high school students.
