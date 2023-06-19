Foster.jpg

Killeen ISD school board trustees presented Col. Chad Foster with a plaque to commemorate his time and dedication to the district. From left are board members Cullen Mills, Marvin Rainwater, Brett Williams, Foster, Susan Jones, JoAnn Purser, Brenda Adams and Interim Superintendent Megan Bradley.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

Fort Cavazos garrison commander Col. Chad Foster was honored by the Killeen ISD Board of Trustees last week for his time and dedication to the district, the students and the education community.

Board members presented him with a wall plaque commemorating his commitment to excellence as he partnered with KISD and the surrounding community.

