Fort Cavazos garrison commander Col. Chad Foster was honored by the Killeen ISD Board of Trustees last week for his time and dedication to the district, the students and the education community.
Board members presented him with a wall plaque commemorating his commitment to excellence as he partnered with KISD and the surrounding community.
During his time as garrison commander at Fort Cavazos, Foster participated in the opening of the Joseph Searles III Stadium and the newest high school campus at Chaparral High School.
“Col. Foster has helped strengthen the Adopt-A-School Program and other relationships in order to meet the needs of soldiers and families at Killeen ISD and Fort Cavazos,” Taina Maya said before the board meeting began. “He has been extremely visible to the community and ensures that new families are aware of the support resources available through the School Liaison Office, programs and agency locations on Fort Cavazos.”
Maya referenced a change of command for Foster in July and thanked him, on behalf of the district, for his dedication and commitment to the entire education community.
