With early voting over and polls set to open at 7 a.m. Saturday, residents of Lampasas, Kempner, Florence, Belton, Salado and Coryell County have several different races or issues to vote on.
Positions or issues on the ballot across the municipalities and county include school board seats, mayor seats, city council seats and a bond for a potential new jail.
Below is a breakdown of the races/issues facing voters on Saturday.
Coryell County
Voters in Coryell County will decide whether or not to allow the county to issue bonds in the amount of $30.9 million for the construction of a potential new jail.
County Sheriff Scott Williams has said that the jail is too small and has been at or above its capacity for a while. The county sends nearly half of its total inmates to other counties.
If the measure passes, and if the county court of commissioners proceeds, it will raise property taxes.
With an anticipated bond rate of around 2.11%, county officials said it could initially increase the county’s tax rate by 6.7 cents per $100 valuation to pay for just the debt.
That number would likely fluctuate as the tax base fluctuates, officials said during town halls in Gatesville and Copperas Cove.
A property owner with a home valued at $50,000 could initially see an increase in property taxes of around $33.50 over the course of the year. A property owner with a home valued at $200,000 could initially see an increase in property taxes of $201 throughout the course of the year, county officials explained during the town halls.
Belton
Voters will decide the Belton Independent School District’s race for its Area 4 trustee seat on Saturday, as Chris Flor — the first-term incumbent for the West Temple position — is facing challenger Brent Coates.
Flor — who was elected to his seat in 2018 — said he is eager to continue serving the Belton ISD community.
Flor said he is prepared to be proactive by strategically planning for the region’s projected growth.
Coates, an energy consultant for Amos Electric Supply, filed to run against Flor in February. He said he decided to run for the three-year term because he wanted to give voters a choice. Coates, who has a degree in biology from the University of Houston-Victoria, said he would be more representative of the young families who are moving to northern Belton ISD.
Salado
The municipal election is canceled by the village’s Board of Aldermen after three candidates were unopposed. Elected aldermen were Rodney W. Bell, John F. Cole and D. Jasen Graham, according to a March 4 ordinance.
Lampasas
Voters in Lampasas will have two contested races to vote on during the May 1 election — mayor and City Council Place 1.
Running for mayor of Lampasas are Myles Haider and TJ Monroe.
Haider, 50, is a regional manager and small-business owner.
He works for a large manufacturing corporation, and he owns Skin Deep Medical Spa and Salon in Harker Heights.
Monroe is a more than 10-year veteran of the Lampasas City Council. She serves as the council member for Place 6 and is the city’s mayor pro tem.
Along with serving on the city council, Monroe is a board member of the Lampasas Economic Development Corporation.
In the city council race, residents will choose between Zachary Morris and Clayton Tucker.
Morris, 35, is an attorney and owner of Zachary J. Morris, Attorney at Law.
He has not held public office previously, but he is the president of the Lampasas Association for the Arts and a past state officer of the Texas FFA.
Tucker, 30, is no stranger to running for public office. In 2020, he fell short in a run against Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, in an attempt to be the elected official for Texas Senate District 24.
He is a rancher, beekeeper and political organizer with former Texas Agricultural Commissioner Jim Hightower.
Kempner
Kempner residents have a choice between incumbent Mayor Keith Harvey and City Councilman John Wilkerson in the duo’s race for mayor.
Harvey made history in 2019 when he was elected as Kempner’s first Black mayor. He ran unopposed.
Wilkerson was also elected to his position on the council in 2019. The 39-year-old Wilkerson has spent 20 years in law enforcement as a peace officer and a law enforcement representative and instructor.
Florence
Five people have filed for three at-large seats on the Florence City Council, leaving voters to choose whether to keep their current aldermen or to welcome a new face among the small town’s elected officials.
Council incumbents Richard Moon, Lesa Ragsdale and Amanda Vance will be facing challengers Amber Richardson and Kory Woolverton.
Moon, 75, is a retired medical doctor who was elected to the council in 2013.
Ragsdale, 60, recently retired from her position as the director of transportation for Florence ISD. She has been on the council since 2012.
Richardson, 42, is running for her first term on the Florence City Council. The mother of three is a clerk at a local store.
Vance, 40, a community volunteer and waitress, is seeking her second term on the city council.
Woolverton, 39, is a lieutenant with the Cedar Park Fire Department, where he has worked for the past 15 years.
FME News Service and Herald correspondent Emily Hilley-Sierzchula contributed to this report.
