The Killeen School Board has been meeting behind closed doors since Friday as part of the search for a new Killeen ISD superintendent.
The meetings began Friday and are scheduled through Thursday this week in the library at Killeen High School. Although start times are different, these meetings may be attended by the public. In Friday’s and Monday’s meetings, board members have gone immediately into closed session following a call for “public forum” to discuss personnel matters related to the superintendent search and candidate reviews, according the meeting agendas.
KISD is in the process of hiring a new superintendent after John Craft resigned from the position earlier this year. Craft left to be the superintendent at Northside ISD in San Antonio.
In March, board president Brett Williams presented the timeline for a decision on hiring for the position. Following town hall and focus group meetings in April, interviews were scheduled to begin Monday and run through June 5. Sometime on or before June 15, trustees will name a lone finalist.
Each day’s agenda lists three items: “Public Forum” and “Discussion of Personnel Matters Related to the Superintendent Search and Candidate Reviews” and “Adjourn.”
Once closed session is over, board members return to open session and adjourn. There are no items for any actions on the agendas. The agendas are posted on the school district’s website.
“There has been no action taken by the board because there are no actions posted” on the agendas, KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said Monday afternoon. “The meetings are being recorded and will be posted on the website within 48 hours.”
Tuesday’s meeting will begin at noon; Wednesday’s meeting starts at 8 a.m.; and Thursday’s meeting starts at 9 a.m., according to the agendas.
Killeen High School is located at 500 N. 38th St.
