Super 2.jpg

Walter Lanier | Herald Killeen Independent School board President Brett Williams addresses the media during a news conference in March.

Editor's Note

A change to this article was made to clarify that there are no action items listed on the school board meeting agendas this week.

The Killeen School Board has been meeting behind closed doors since Friday as part of the search for a new Killeen ISD superintendent.

The meetings began Friday and are scheduled through Thursday this week in the library at Killeen High School. Although start times are different, these meetings may be attended by the public. In Friday’s and Monday’s meetings, board members have gone immediately into closed session following a call for “public forum” to discuss personnel matters related to the superintendent search and candidate reviews, according the meeting agendas.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.