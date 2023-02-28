Craft-1.jpg

School Board President Brett E. Williams takes questions from the press after Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft informed the Killeen ISD Board of Trustees of his departure for San Antonio.

In a news conference at Killeen ISD headquarters Tuesday, school board President Brett Williams fielded questions about Monday’s announcement from Superintendent John Craft that he’s the finalist for a superintendent job for a San Antonio-area school district.

“I found out last week when he and I sat down together,” Williams said. “So there are lots of questions that need to be answered.”

(2) comments

Killeen patriot

I pray pray pray that our school board picks the best person to replace Dr. Craft, and that they refuse to make some philosophical diversity inclusion statement by placing race or gender above experience. We need the best candidate for our district not the most woke candidate.

MAJAG89

Megan Bradley as superintendent? Are you kidding me? She doesn't even have the certificate required to be the Deputy superintendent and now he wants to "tab" her as Dr. Craft's temporary replacement? Is the bar set by Dr. Craft so low that he can be replaced by a person without the superintendent certificate required by TEA? What kind of message does that send multiple KISD members of Central Office that do, in fact, hold a valid TEA superintendent certificate? Without a superintendent certificate Megan Bradley can't certify the 2023 graduating class of KISD. She's not a viable interim candidate and as the school board president, Brett Williams should know that. As one trustee posted yesterday, "Please pray for our school district....". Evidently we're going to need lots of divine intervention to navigate the way forward.

