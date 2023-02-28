School Board President Brett E. Williams takes questions from the press after Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft informed the Killeen ISD Board of Trustees of his departure for San Antonio.
In a news conference at Killeen ISD headquarters Tuesday, school board President Brett Williams fielded questions about Monday’s announcement from Superintendent John Craft that he’s the finalist for a superintendent job for a San Antonio-area school district.
“I found out last week when he and I sat down together,” Williams said. “So there are lots of questions that need to be answered.”
In a release issued late Monday afternoon, the Killeen school board congratulated Craft on being named the lone finalist for the superintendent of schools of Northside Independent School District in San Antonio.
“Dr. Craft has honorably served our community for 11 years, the last nine as our superintendent,” the release said. “He has guided us through a time of tremendous growth, to include two major bond initiatives, the construction and opening of a new high school, and countless other milestone events. During his tenure, Dr. Craft has worked effectively with the Board of Trustees to position Killeen Independent School District to address the challenges that will be facing us in the coming years.”
On Tuesday, Williams said he believes KISD will draw some quality candidates due to the opportunities Craft created.
“He is the ultimate CEO, when you look at our financial situation, arguably second to none, you look at what we have been able to do under his leadership,” Williams said. “But, it’s a new day and there are new challenges.”
“We are going to move as swiftly as possible to avoid any kinks in the operation of our district,” Williams said.
He acknowledged that this announcement was not something the board was expecting.
When asked about a timeline for selecting a replacement, Williams deferred to the will of the board.
“In 7 to 10 days and through conversations with Dr. Craft and the board, we will develop a departure plan that is best for him and for our district and its students,” Williams said.
He was reluctant to be specific on the qualifications the board may be looking for, whether or not a candidate might have experience in a specific field or how the decision will be made.
“We definitely want input from the community, so for me to sit here and say what we want is not feasible. We want to engage our community and see what they think is important in a new hire,” Williams said.
“We want to be forthcoming with information, to be diligent; that’s what we will continue to do moving forward.”
Williams went on to say that KISD is not without challenges.
“We have test scores that need to be improved. Whomever we select will need to win over this community — proving themselves everyday,” Williams said.
When asked about an interim superintendent, Williams again deferred to the board, but pointed out that the district has a deputy superintendent who might step in for a period of time. He named Deputy Superintendent of District Operations Megan Bradley as the “second in command” but stopped short of saying she might take over until a new superintendent has been chosen.
“This is a dynamic organization and I think it would be premature to say what challenges the new superintendent will tackle first,” he said.
Williams seemed to indicate that the board may elect to bring a consulting firm on board to begin the search process.
“If the board chooses to engage with a search firm, that firm will give us direction,” Williams said. “If so, the board would take direction and act on their recommendations.”
While there is no official last day for Craft, the board meeting on the March 7 should provide some answers on what direction the district is prepared to take in the coming months, Williams said.
I pray pray pray that our school board picks the best person to replace Dr. Craft, and that they refuse to make some philosophical diversity inclusion statement by placing race or gender above experience. We need the best candidate for our district not the most woke candidate.
Megan Bradley as superintendent? Are you kidding me? She doesn't even have the certificate required to be the Deputy superintendent and now he wants to "tab" her as Dr. Craft's temporary replacement? Is the bar set by Dr. Craft so low that he can be replaced by a person without the superintendent certificate required by TEA? What kind of message does that send multiple KISD members of Central Office that do, in fact, hold a valid TEA superintendent certificate? Without a superintendent certificate Megan Bradley can't certify the 2023 graduating class of KISD. She's not a viable interim candidate and as the school board president, Brett Williams should know that. As one trustee posted yesterday, "Please pray for our school district....". Evidently we're going to need lots of divine intervention to navigate the way forward.
