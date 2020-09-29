Patricia G. Warden, Pastor of First United Methodist Church of Nolanville, gave the opening prayer at the visitation for William “Bill” Jones on Tuesday.
“We’re going to miss his energy,” Warden said of the later member of her congregation prior to the start of the visitation at VFW Post 3892 in Harker Heights. “His energy, his boldness, his support of youth and children. He was very bold in supporting people.”
Several dozen friends and relatives attended the visitation.
Willie Keller is commander of VFW Post 3892.
“Everyone I spoke to said he was a kind-hearted person and was an active person in the post for a long time,” Keller said, adding that he did not know Jones personally. “We are tied through he brotherhood of service in the military.”
Jones, 75 at the time of his death, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, officials reported. His body was found at Cedar Gap Park at Stillhouse Hollow Lake in Harker Heights on Sept. 1.
Jones, a Vietnam War veteran, had been a Killeen Independent School District bus driver for 12 years. On the afternoon of Aug. 31 — the first day of in-person school in Killeen — Jones was driving the school bus that police initially said failed to activate the flashing warning lights and equipment during a bus stop. During the stop, a student exiting the bus ran across the street and was hit by a passing Ford F-150 pickup truck. The middle school student was airlifted to a hospital, and was later listed in stable condition, police said.
Jones was issued a citation by police in the accident. Killeen police said on Sept. 1, and police “were able to determine that the equipment on the bus was operational and working properly,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said Sept. 3.
Warden went on to describe Jones as “a good storyteller” and as always being supportive of change and new ideas.
“He was always the first on board,” she said. “He really lived out his faith.”
Roy Johnson, who is also a bus driver for KISD, and knew Jones for 10 years, said, “He’d give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.”
Pat Nelson, also a member of First United Methodist Church of Nolanville, said he had become friendly with Jones in recent years, adding that Jones had been active in events such as the Emmaus Pilgrimage walk event and was “very helpful and generous.”
“Just a good guy,” Nelson said. “He got me involved in a lot of stuff over the last year.”
District 54 state Rep. Brad Buckley attended the visitation.
“I’m just here to honor the family,” Buckley said.
To donate to the GoFundMe set up by Johnson visit tinyurl.com/y4qqvg63 or donate via PenFed Credit Union with the account number 8179950012.
