Schools were closed for the remainder of the school year in April and along with having to educate students virtually, graduations were immediately thrown into question. Here is what most of the local school districts are doing about their graduations.
KISD
The graduations for the district’s five high schools will be broadcast on channel 17, the district’s website www.killeenisd.org/livetv and the district’s Facebook page.
Early College High School: 1 to 3 p.m. on May 29
Ellison High School: 3 to 5 p.m. on May 30
Harker Heights High School: 8 to 10 p.m. on May 30
Shoemaker High School: 2 to 4 p.m. on May 31
Killeen High School: 7 to 9 p.m. on May 31
In addition to the graduation broadcast, KISD has also reserved the Bell County Expo Center on July 20 and 21 to hold in-person graduation ceremonies for district schools if it is deemed safe to do so at that time. Currently the district has scheduled ceremonies for 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday. School have not yet been assigned a day or time.
Copperas Cove ISD
Live graduation ceremonies for Copperas Cove High School and Crossroads High School will be held in late May at Lea Ledger Auditorium.
Crossroads graduation will be at 6 p.m. May 22, and the Copperas Cove High on-stage ceremonies will be from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. May 26 through May 28.
Both schools will schedule a specific time and date for seniors to walk the stage and graduate in front of up to six family members. CCISD will live stream the event and record it for future viewing.
Temple ISD
Temple’s graduation will be held in-person at 7:30 p.m. at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Crusader Stadium on June 12.
Belton ISD
Belton High School and Belton New Tech @ Waskow seniors will graduate in a personalized outdoor ceremony June 18 at Tiger Field.
Gatesville ISD
Gatesville High will host its graduation at the Last Drive-in Picture Show drive-in movie theater in Gatesville. The event will be at 8:30 p.m. May 21 and all of the students will be “screen receiving” their diplomas.
Gatesville High’s regular graduation time of 8 p.m. May 22 at McKamie Stadium is still scheduled, but is not likely to occur due to the virus, officials said.
Salado ISD
The Salado High School graduation will be at 7:30 p.m. on June 13 at Crusader Stadium in Belton
