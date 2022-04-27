A man has been arrested after attempting to enter Ellison High School, Killeen ISD officials announced to parents Wednesday.
Ellison’s principal, David Dominguez, said in the letter to parents that Killeen ISD police saw the man attempting to enter through a student entrance.
“When police stopped him, he resisted and assaulted our campus officer,” Dominguez told parents.
Killeen police officers placed the man under arrest. The man did not have a weapon at any point in the altercation, and neither students nor staff were involved in the arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.