A student at Ellison High School in Killeen was arrested after he was found with a gun at school on Tuesday, school officials said.
In a statement to parents, Ellison Principal David Dominguez said the student was taken into custody and transported to the Bell County jail for having a weapon on campus Tuesday.
The student, an adult male, was charged with possession of a firearm in a prohibited place which is a third degree felony, school officials said.
School officials did not release the student’s name or age. He was arrested at the end of the school day, without incident, officials said.
“Additional details will be available as the investigation continues,” Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman Taina Maya said.
“We take any threat to school safety seriously,” Dominguez said. “The safety of everyone on campus is always our highest priority, and no threat such as this will ever be tolerated on the campus of Ellison High School.”
