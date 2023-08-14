More than 350 Killeen ISD buses rolled into the pre-dawn Monday as families across the sprawling school district transitioned from summer to a new school year.
An expected 44,500 students from pre-kindergarten through high school seniors converged on 52 campuses to begin the semester.
Evan and Tess Manley made their way up the sidewalk leading to Clear Creek Elementary School on Fort Cavazos with a second grader and a first grader, as well as younger children.
“We’re excited and they are excited,” said Tess Manley. “They were up early to put on their first-day clothes. We’re excited to meet their teachers and to get to know them.”
Another parent getting into the swing of a new school year was KISD Superintendent Joann Fey.
The district’s new top administrator joined a gym-full of student spirit leaders at Shoemaker High School for a local television morning show before setting off to visit nine more schools.
At Saegert Elementary School, she visited music and PE classes, special education classes and helped children during lunch to open milk cartons and poke straws into juice boxes.
“I love seeing the absolute love and genuine care from our staff, especially the teachers in the classroom,” said Fey. “Our principals are out and about. I think it’s really amazing. Of course, we love to see kids because that’s what we’re here for.”
The new superintendent said she could see the positive results of the massive efforts to plan a smooth first day.
“Kids seem like they know what they’re doing. They know where they’re going. All in all, a smooth first day.”
Two of the Shoemaker students early to school to participate in the broadcast said they were excited to dive into their senior years.
Kyndle Banzet, the student council president, said school is hard work and it’s important for her to make time to be with friends and to be active in the life of the school. She plans to continue her education at Baylor University and study forensics.
Another senior, Trinity Cutbirth, agreed it’s an exciting time to get back to school and for her, to get back to sports. She plays volleyball and softball. “Just coming together is fun,” she said.
Clear Creek Elementary second-grade teacher Jelena Moore welcomed her 20 students into the classroom.
After verifying her students’ lunch plans and taking attendance, she orchestrated her first “morning meeting” of the new year, with the children gathered on a rug in the middle of the classroom.
With assistance from students, Moore pointed out the calendar on the wall and determined the day and date and also reported the day’s weather based on the scene outside the window — sunny.
She demonstrated with an enlarged piece of paper the proper way to set up a writing assignment and students went to work describing their just completed summer.
“The first day,” the 13-year teacher said, “is about making sure students are comfortable and that they know the rules and expectations. We need to understand why we’re doing what we’re doing.”
“When they understand, they will feel more interested when we get into reading and math,” Moore said.
“It’s exciting to see kids back in school and to see them engaging with one another.”
Clear Creek Principal Jessica Brading agreed that the start of school is exciting and important to set foundations to make everyone comfortable.
“Safety is number one,” she said. “We want to make sure families feel welcome and invited. We need to make sure everyone is getting where they need to be and have a happy start. We want to start building those relationships right away.”
School Board
At Manor Middle School, KISD board members JoAnn Purser and Oliver Mintz joined someone in a unicorn costume in welcoming students to the first day.
A feature this year is the KISD Mobile App. With it, users can check information, dates and schedules as well as ask questions and receive timely information specific to their needs. The technology can help families and students be better informed and get information quickly.
The KISD Back to School Hotline at 254-336-3000 provided another way to find answers to questions about the first days of classes. All of the district’s technology options are provided in English and Spanish.
A review of KISD’s Facebook page Monday revealed lots of users with comments about the first day of school.
“This isn’t just the first day of school,” Christina Smith, a student, posted on Shoemaker Facebook page Monday. “This is the first day of the rest of my life.”
On the agenda at the Killeen school board’s first workshop following the start of classes will be discussion on issues experienced at campuses the first day of school. Board members on Tuesday will discuss any challenges the information produces as well as areas of concern so that action can be taken to insure a smooth start to a new school year.
The board will take part in a team building workshop at 9 a.m. Tuesday followed by the regular board workshop at 12:30 in the administration building, 200 North W.S. Young Drive.
Copperas Cove ISD begin classes on Wednesday.
Herald staff writer Jana Lynn Kilcrease contributed to this report.
