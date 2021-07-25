The rain has moved out, but the heat is jumping back in this week as National Weather Service meteorologists say it’s going to be a hot one.
Temperatures for Sunday flirted with the idea of going into the triple digits. National Weather Service meteorologist David Bonnette said Sunday, we’re finally experiencing those typical summer time temperatures.
“This week, it’ll be hot weather wit typical summertime temperatures,” Bonnette said. “ We could see an isolated shower in the week which could keep things in the 90’s.”
Bonnette said there’s a chance this week temperatures could make it into the triple digits, which wouldn’t be unusual for Central Texas this time of year. He said last year, we broke 100 around this time. It would be the first time this year the area has seen triple digits, but that doesn’t make it the coolest summer on record, according to Bonnette.
As for the rest of the week, expect a rinse-wash-repeat. It will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the high mid to high 90’s, bordering 100 degrees.
DROUGHT
There is no threat of a drought at this time.
LAKE LEVELS
Stillhouse Hollow Lake, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, is resting at 623.7 feet, which is 1.7 feet above its normal elevation of 622.
Belton Lake’s current elevation is 595.68 feet, which is 1.68 feet about its normal elevation of 594 feet.
