As the Central Texas region continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, flu season is quickly approaching. To help combat the effects of this year’s flu, Scott & White Medical Center has set up two drive-thru flu clinics in the area.
Those needing or wanting a flu shot can go to the drive-thru clinics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Leo Buckley Stadium, 500 N. 38th St., Killeen, and Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Hospital, 1901 S.W. HK Dodgen Loop, Temple.
Scott & White will accept all payment types — cash, credit card and insurance.
Standard copays apply and vary by insurance.
For those without insurance, the maximum cost would be $33 for children and $36 for adults, said Deke Jones, a spokesman for the hospital network.
Flu shots will be administered while patients are inside the car, according to a news release from Jones.
Masks are required for all patients 2 and older.
