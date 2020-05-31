Antoinette Dombroski is a U.S. Army veteran, poet, singer, Girl Scouts leader, and mother of two who has become quite creative keeping the troops entertained at home as she and her family continue to hunker down during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“My kids haven’t really left the house since the pandemic started,” the 33-year-old Killeen resident said recently. “We went on a hike once, but that was it.
“My daughter (10) is very social, so she misses her friends. But being able to video chat and regular telephone calls has helped. My son (11) is completely fine with being isolated. He just wants to play board games and hang out with his rabbit. He doesn’t crave any other social interaction whatsoever — and he’s been happy about not having to go back to school.”
With pre-existing medical issues affecting her and her son, Dombroski says the family has had to play it extra safe during the pandemic. The only time anyone goes out is for necessary trips to the grocery store and things like that. They play out in the backyard a lot, enjoy board games, and have been reading the Harry Potter book series together.
“I’m not a Potterhead myself,” she said, “but I knew my family would enjoy it. We just started book four, and they look forward to it every night. Every time we finish a book, we watch the movie.”
Both kids are also involved in scouting, and mom serves as leader of her daughter’s Girls Scouts troop. There are seven girls in the troop, and for the past two months, they’ve been conducting their regular weekly meetings via Zoom video conferencing.
“It’s been going pretty well. We had to stop meeting (in person) right about the middle of March, so when it started looking like we weren’t going to be able to resume, we started doing weekly meetings on Zoom.
“We still stick to our hour-and-a-half; we do whatever activities we’re able to do virtually. We did a fitness badge, (and) we’ve done string art together. I put together supplies for our meetings, and then I just go and drop them off at everyone’s houses the day of (the meeting) or the day before — leave them on the door step — so they have the supplies to follow along during the meeting.
“I coordinated with Painting with a Twist and we’re doing a virtual paint party … we’ll follow along with an artist, and everybody will get to paint a picture together. That way we can have a fun event, but still do it safely from our houses.”
Born in California, Dombroski is the daughter of an Air Force veteran, and so she moved around a lot as a kid. She joined the U.S. Army herself and served from 2007-09, with a break in service, then again from 2010-15, including a deployment to Afghanistan, before medical issues forced her to retire.
“I’ve moved from California to England to New Mexico, to Washington State and back to California, then New Mexico again. Then I joined the Army and was stationed at Hawaii; then we lived in Ohio; and now I’m here.
“So far, the longest I’ve lived anywhere was when we were stationed in New Mexico.
“My two older sisters were happy when they were done with moving around. For me, it was different — it feels more homey to move around a little. It’s kind of my normal. So, when it’s affordable, I still like to travel.”
Her medical issues do not allow her to hold down a full-time job, but Dombroski volunteers so much she has had to cut back on even some of those commitments.
“I have 10 chronic diagnosed medical issues, so it makes it difficult to be able to work a full-time job. I volunteer a lot, but I had to scale it back this last year because I was volunteering to the equivalent of a full-time job, and making myself sicker.
“When my son was in first grade, we saw a recruitment for Cub Scouts at one of the school’s open houses. Then, we found a Girl Scouts troop and got involved from there. At the time, the leader needed a co-leader, and I was just getting out of the Army, so I started out being a co-leader, and eventually our leader left, and I took over from there.
“All my girls are in fourth grade now. It’s a Fort Hood troop, so we get girls who change every year because they (move) to other duty stations, but we have a few, like my daughter, who are staying put and have been with me since the beginning.
“Being a leader actually takes up a large amount of time, because you’re constantly planning and coordinating stuff. In my other free time, I do poetry and slam poetry — spoken word, performance poetry. I like to do karaoke, as well, but of course, that hasn’t been going on. I won’t be going back to that until it’s a little safer.”
Dombroski has a sister living near Fort Worth, and another in Illinois. Her father lives in New Mexico, and all are doing well.
“My dad actually just stopped by for a visit. He and his wife purchased a car in Florida, flew out there to pick it up, and then stopped by here on the way back to New Mexico. We just stayed home and they played with the kids. It was really nice.”
As things slowly begin to open back up, the family may start venturing out a little bit more, but not all at once, and not right away.
“We’ve been careful not to expose ourselves to anything that might put myself or my son at more risk,” said Dombroski, whose husband, Patrick, is also a military veteran now in school studying environmental science.
“We might brave some day passes at a state park maybe in the next couple months. I don’t know … it depends on how comfortable I feel maybe toward the end of June. We might try that, and then just expand more on what we’re doing around the house. We’re going to continue to play it safe.”
