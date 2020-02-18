The Boy Scouts of America said that scouting will continue after its recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. The organization posted a video to YouTube explaining the bankruptcy, which the organization calls “financial restructuring.”
The bankruptcy comes amid several sex-abuse lawsuits, and Boy Scouts of America is trying to create a victim compensation fund that will allow it to continue operations, according to an Associate Press report.
The Longhorn Council, which covers 23 counties in Texas, including Bell and Coryell counties, posted the national organization’s video to its Facebook page Tuesday morning.
“The short answer is that scouting continues,” the video said.
Meetings, council and district functions and other related service projects will continue.
Local districts and councils are separate entities and financially independent from the national organization. The video said only the national organization is filing for bankruptcy.
“In the meantime, we remain steadfastly dedicated to the mission of scouting,” the video said.
The Texas Trails Council, which covers 18 counties including Lampasas County, posted a release from its Scout Executive Mark Conrad on its Facebook page.
“The Texas Trails Council has not filed for bankruptcy,” Conrad said in the release.
Conrad said he expects no change to the local scouting experience.
John Coyle, the scout executive of the Longhorn Council, provided a statement for his council.
As with Texas Trails, Coyle said the Longhorn Council has not filed for bankruptcy.
He also emphasized that the council is separate from the national organization.
“Our camps, properties and all local contributions are controlled by our council,” he said in the release.
Local troop scoutmasters could not be reached for comment.
