A stretch of the Interstate 14 expressway between W.S. Young Drive and Trimmier Road in Killeen may soon be appropriately dubbed “Seafood Row.”
A Flushing, New York-based seafood chain is moving in near two others in Killeen.
Hook & Reel, a Cajun seafood restaurant, will occupy the property at 1701 E. Central Texas Expressway, a building which once housed El Chico. A sign on the outside of the building announces the coming restaurant, although no date of an opening was announced.
The new seafood restaurant will be just two properties from the recently announced Pier 7 Juicy Seafood & Bar, 1501. E. Central Texas Expressway, which also will have a Louisiana Cajun flavor.
Seven properties will stand between Hook & Reel and seafood giant Red Lobster, 1001 E. Central Texas Expressway.
Hook & Reel currently has 25 restaurants in 14 states, but it is expanding, according to the restaurant’s website.
The seafood chain is currently in the process of opening 49 additional locations and expanding to eight additional states.
Prior to announcing its arrival, the property sat vacant for nearly two years. El Chico closed in March 2018.
Pier 7 Juicy
Around mid-November, a sign appeared on the building that once housed Hooters, announcing the coming of Pier 7 Juicy Seafood & Bar.
Since then, changes have been made to the facade, including the color from the iconic orange to a light blue. There is also a lobster statue outside the entrance of the restaurant.
The restaurant’s owner, Tony Yang, said the building has passed a city inspection and is ready to open once restaurant restrictions due to the coronavirus are lifted.
The building’s previous tenant, Hooters, shuttered its doors in July 2019.
Red Lobster
Red Lobster has been a staple in Killeen since at least the 1990s.
Although operating in a reduced capacity due to the coronavirus outbreak, the restaurant is the only one of the three currently offering services.
The seafood chain is operating on a reduced menu, but it is offering delivery at www.redlobster.com. They are also offering to-go and curbside orders by calling 254-526-7335.
