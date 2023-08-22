A large gaping hole remains in a vacant lot in north Killeen as officials with the Killeen Police Department have suspended their search for human remains.
Detectives with KPD began a search of the property in the 100 block of East Young Avenue on Aug. 2, following a tip they received about the possibility of finding human remains. Investigators at that time were working an area about 1,000 square feet which had been cordoned off with yellow caution tape.
On Sunday, the excavation site was about twice the size of the original dig area and solid barriers had been added for safety around the perimeter of the vacant lot. No personnel were observed at the site or in the immediate vicinity at that time.
KPD Commander Anthony Lourence on Tuesday said police have stopped digging at the site.
“The Killeen Police Department has ceased all excavation and search operations related to the information received that human remains were at that location. Nothing related to human remains was located,” he told the Herald in an email.
Lourence elaborated on the process that unfolded at the vacant lot since Aug. 2.
“The tip received was that remains of a human were disposed of/buried by a person, and that the person did so in that area of the lot. The potential related crime could have been several offenses. Since burying/disposing of human remains in a residential lot is not normal/acceptable, the crime that first comes to mind is murder,” Lourence said.
Resources included cadaver dogs and other personnel from area agencies who specialize in that type of search.
In a statement from Lourence last week, he said “we must be meticulous and careful in excavating this area because we want to ensure, if there are remains there, we do not damage, destroy or overlook them.” He likened the search to that of an archaeological site.
“If anything is found we would want to ensure it is properly preserved and collected to help us conduct proper investigative follow-up as to why the remains are there,” Lourence said.
“It is also possible that the remains could have been a missing person or kidnapped person who could have been buried there. It is with consideration for these potential offenses, and for any potential victims or loved ones of victims, that I wanted to ensure we did our due diligence, hence the amount of time and resources dedicated to excavating the ground,” Lourence said.
“To be thorough, some follow-up is being conducted related to the information we received, which should be done in the coming days. Once this follow-up is complete, and based on it, we will either advise the City of Killeen Emergency Management to facilitate filling the lot, or we will continue with the excavation.”
Added Lourence: “We often receive tips related to actual crimes, or information of potential crimes, and we do our best to investigate and follow-up on these tips by investing in personnel, time and other resources to conduct proper follow-up.”
Someone, something, or some detectives appear to be the victim of a rather macabre hoax.
